Joseph A. “Joe” Ruf, 90, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on his birthday on October 23, 2021, with his loving family by his side in Chippewa Falls while under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice. Joseph was born on October 23, 1931, in Tilden, the son of Andrew and Wilhelmina (Boos) Ruf. Joe married Joyce Taylor on July 16, 1955 while serving in the Army. They shared 66 wonderful years together, raising two daughters and one son.
Joe was an active member of Notre Dame church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was passionate about woodworking, gardening and walleye fishing at his favorite spot on the Chippewa River. He was a kind and gentle man who will be deeply missed.
Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; daughter, Julie Korger (Bill) of Chippewa Falls; and son, Joel (Gloria) of Altoona. He is further survived by 3 grandchildren, Christina, Nikki and Kyle; 1 great-grandchild Cayden; two sisters, MaryAnn Schimmel and Clara Scheidecker; and other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanne; his parents, Andrew and Wilhemina; his brothers Willie Ruf and Ed Ruf; and sisters Helen Boos and Rosie Schindler.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
