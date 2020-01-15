Joseph Schwebach

Joseph “Joe” Thomas Schwebach, 75, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire. He was born on June 3, 1944, to the late Joseph C. & Helen (Moore) Schwebach in Stevens Point, WI.
Joe graduated from Pacelli High School in Stevens Point, WI in 1962 and attended the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Gliniecki, on September 30, 1967 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stevens Point, WI.
He worked his entire career at Wipfli LLP (an accounting firm) starting in 1966, was promoted to manager in 1971, and became a partner in 1977. In 1978, Joe and his long-time friend, Edward Ahneman, moved from the Wausau office to Eau Claire to create a presence in western Wisconsin by establishing a Wipfli office in Chippewa Falls. On October 1, 1995 he was elected Managing Partner & Chairman of the Executive Committee. He served in this capacity until his retirement on September 30, 2001. He was also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Wisconsin Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Joe joined the Army Reserves on April 10, 1967 and was honorably discharged on July 31, 1972.
His community involvement included: Wausau Noon Optimist Club, secretary-treasurer; McDonell High School Foundation, president; Sister Claire Marie Wick/Triniteam Foundation, board member; Chippewa Falls IDC, treasurer; and a member of Rotary, Eau Claire YMCA, the Elks and Immaculate Conception Church in Eau Claire.
He enjoyed golfing with special friends; attending professional, college and high school sporting events; reading; traveling; following politics; and spending winters in Naples, Florida for 14 years.
Joe cherished the time he spent with his family and friends and all of the wonderful memories that were made. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family & friends for his logical approach to everything in life, his patience, his infectious smile, and his classic Joey sayings.
He is survived by his wife (Mary of 52 years); four children, Deanna (Robert) Gregg of Muskego, WI, Scott Schwebach of East Dundee, IL, Jason (Chris) Schwebach of Henderson, NV, and Brent (Jill) Schwebach of Eau Claire, WI; and six grandchildren, Morgan Gregg, Austin Schwebach, Lucas Gregg, Hayden Schwebach, McKenzie Schwebach and Aspen Schwebach. Joe will be fondly remembered by his sister JoAnne (William) O’Gara of Eau Claire and his brother Timothy (Jill) Schwebach of Plover; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Hubert Gliniecki (Menomonee Falls, WI), James (Pat) Gliniecki (Stevens Point, WI), Jeanette Simonis (Plover, WI), Patricia (Gary) Klosinski (Stevens Point, WI) and Caroline (Mike) Fletcher (Mundelein, IL); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Mary Gliniecki and brothers-in-law Roger Gliniecki and Donald Simonis.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible care provided by Mayo Clinic – Home Health & Hospice and the loving care given by the staff at the Glen of HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care. A special thanks goes to family and friends for their care, kindness and support.
The family would like to invite you to come and celebrate Joe’s life with a prayer vigil and visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.; followed by a Eulogy at 11:20 a.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on January 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1712 Highland Avenue in Eau Claire, WI with Father Paul Hoffman officiating. Private family committal services, with military honors, will take place at a later date in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI. Memorials may be given in Joe’s memory to: Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 2060, Eau Claire, WI 54702 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 404 1/2 N Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 3209 Rudolph Road in Eau Claire, WI is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.