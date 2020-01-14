011420_obt_Schwebach_Joseph

Joseph Schwebach

Joseph “Joe” T. Schwebach, age 75 of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Funeral service will take place at 11:30 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Paul Hoffman officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Saturday morning from 9 am until 11:20 am and continue after the funeral service at church in Fr. Klink Hall while a luncheon is being served. A Eulogy will take place at 11:20 Saturday morning at the church followed by the funeral service. Private family committal service will take place at a later date in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Memorials may be given in Joe’s memory to: Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2060, Eau Claire, WI 54702 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 404 1/2 N. Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.