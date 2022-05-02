Joseph “Joe” Roy Strangfeld, age 58, born October 13, 1963 in Milwaukee, WI passed away at home in Strum, WI on April 26, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Joe was first diagnosed in August of 2020 and underwent surgery and thought the cancer was gone. In September 2021 new scans showed it had returned and had spread. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, which did not stop the progression.
Joe was united in marriage to Diane (Gilbertson) on August 27, 2005 just South of Strum at the Bruce Valley Church. He first met Diane 30 years ago, they had been together for 28, and married for almost 17. They loved doing things together; hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, snowmobiling, and UTV riding. They traveled many of the National Parks and four years ago finally down the Alcan Highway to Alaska.
Joe graduated from Strum High School in 1981 and continued his education at Stout for two years. He then went to CVTC and graduated in 1985 with an associate degree in Applied Science Data Processing. After graduation he started work for Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire with the maintenance department. He worked for them for about 37 years until the time of his death. He had worked his way up to being a maintenance manager- where he and his crew kept all the production machines working.
He loved to do almost everything outdoors- even yardwork. He enjoyed having a fire in the evenings in the fire pit he built. He loved to go camping, hunting, riding his ATV or UTV, and fishing trips. He was always fixing things for his wife and other people. He liked to keep busy.
Joe loved to travel, especially to Alaska to visit his stepson and his family. He would fish for Halibut in the ocean and Salmon in the rivers. Lots of hiking was done.
He is survived by his wife Diane; parents, Roy and Carol; brother, Ron (Karin); niece, Brooke; nephew, Ryan; step-children, Jeremy (Diane), Ryan (Erika), and Jolene; 7 step grandchildren, 1 step great grandson; many aunts and uncles; and his two cats, Denali and Aurora, who loved to lay in his lap while he watched TV.
A visitation for Joe will be Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at the Schiefelbein Funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with short memorial service at 7. There will be a time for further remembrance and sharing during a celebration of life for Joe later this summer at a date, time, and place yet to be determined, but will be announced.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 13507 7th st. Osseo, WI 54758 (715-597-3711).