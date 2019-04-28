Joseph Welsh

Joseph M. Welsh, 56, of Jim Falls, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
He was born May 29, 1962, in Eau Claire, the son of Thomas and Jean (Nelson) Welsh. In his younger years he worked in appliance repair and later in the pawn business. More recently he worked as a non-emergency patient transport driver.
Joe’s passions for life were walleye fishing, cookouts, and cooking for family & friends at the river. He loved spending time with his furry companions.
Joe is survived by two brothers, Bill (Kathy) Welsh of Ladysmith, and Pat (Linda) Welsh of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Teresa Lessard of Eau Claire; eight nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; one great-great nephew; and uncle & aunt, John & Diane Welsh; cousin, Casey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and cousin Kirk.
A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online visit www.chippewavalley cremation.com.