Joseph Wulff

Joe Wulff passed away on Wednesday, Feb 22, in Eau Claire, WI. He was born on April 21, 1933, to Martin and Cora Wulff, Mondovi, WI. He was the first of 5 boys all raised on the family farm. Joe graduated from Mondovi High School in 1951, attended Chippewa Valley Vocational School, and took extension classes through UW-Madison. In 1957 he married his lifelong partner, Joan. They were married over 65 years.

