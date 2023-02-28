Joseph Wulff

Joe Wulff passed away on Wednesday, Feb 22, in Eau Claire, WI. He was born on April 21, 1933, to Martin and Cora Wulff, Mondovi, WI. He was the first of 5 boys all raised on the family farm. Joe graduated from Mondovi High School in 1951, attended Chippewa Valley Vocational School, and took extension classes through UW-Madison. In 1957 he married his lifelong partner, Joan. They were married over 65 years.
One of Joe’s favorite pastimes was camping at Lake Owen with family and friends. He asked Joan why she always had to bring a 20-gallon crock of pickles along and she said it’s because every year we come up, its pickle canning time and the brine had to be heated every day for 14 days!
Joe also enjoyed flying, and purchased a Cessna 140, and a new Cessna 172. He took his son John along many times, which eventually led to John’s career in aviation.
After purchasing a lake home in Hayward, he and Joan were at the lake almost every weekend enjoying daily pontoon rides and good fishing.
Many meals were enjoyed at Bresina’s Restaurant in Chippewa, where Joe loved to visit with anyone who would listen. He liked reading the newspaper and listening to country music.
Joe is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Janae, and son John (Casi); his grandchildren include Gary Zell, Tim (Krista) Zell, Dr. Stephanie (Dr Brian) Harris, Lindsay (Jared) Groff, and Mr. Kevin Wulff. He is also survived by his 4 brothers Robert (Carol) Wulff, Bruce (Barb) Wulff, Ken (Linda) Wulff, and Roger Wulff.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Julie Zell, and parents Martin and Cora.
Joe worked for Phoenix Steel Corp./Lunda Construction his entire 43-year career. He started working as a draftsman before advancing to Lead Estimator.
He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd since 1960.
A memorial service will be held for Joe at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel located at 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, on Saturday, March 4 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.