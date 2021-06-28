Joseph M. Zielsdorf, age 46 of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls.
Joe was born on January 21, 1975 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to Cheryl Zielsdorf. He was a very caring and giving individual who liked animals, nature, gardening and flowers. Joe loved his grandmother and he enjoyed cooking. He made covid masks for friends.
He is survived by his mother Cheryl Kraus; brother John Kraus; sister Courtney Kraus; aunts: Janet Sommerfeldt and Pat Snodgrass; cousins; and good friends: Richard, Kim, Erin, Christine, Anastasia, Sonja and many more close friends.
Preceding him in death are his grandmother JoAnn A. Schmitt Meyers, great aunt Helen Ready and a great uncle Jim Schmitt.
Private services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.