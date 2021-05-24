Josephine “Josie” Marie Follingstad was born April 26, 1956 in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She passed away on May 19, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
She lived in many areas of Wisconsin doing mostly guard duty. She also worked at Walmart for a short time. She loved Menomonie and lived here most of the time. She loved being a small-town girl.
She was preceded in death by her father, LaMoine Follingstad; grandparents, Bill and Orpha Hansen and Lawrence and Katie Follingstad.
Josie is survived by her mother, Loretta Follingstad; sisters, Cathy (Travis Raatz) Voss, Nancy (Bob) Schneider, Barbara (Rick) Fuglie; and best friend Terri Woodhams Renius. She is also survived by her uncle Bill Hansen, aunt Helen Ingalls, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and close friends.
Josie graduated from Fridley High School, Fridley, Minnesota. She was confirmed at Atonement Lutheran Church, New Brighton, Minnesota.
After a massive heart attack, she lived at Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care, Spring Valley, Wisconsin. She loved it there and made many friends.
Josie and her mother would have video calls every day and Loretta could see how things were going and how she felt. On Sunday two of her sisters and her mother would all be on a video call and catch up on the news of each family. It was a very special time.
Josie was a very special person and will be missed by many.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will be a visitation/reception from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery, Township of Menomonie, Dunn County.
