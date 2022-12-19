Josephine Eleanor (Menard) (Roemer) Triggs entered eternal life on Tuesday December 13, 2022, in Bend, OR with family at her bedside. Josephine was born October 18, 1930, in Eau Claire, WI, youngest child of George F. Menard and Sadie (Sherman) Menard. Jo’s surviving Roemer children include Rita, Sharon (Tim) Schmalz, John (Deb), Rozanne (Sid) Anderson, Joseph (Lynette), James (Janice), Michael, Thomas (Veronika) Br. Robert Roemer OFMCAP, Renee (Ron) Bell Roemer, and Fr. Richard Roemer, CFR. Jo’s surviving Triggs children include James (Debbie & Aubrey), Juliana, George (Vevi), Bill, and Phillip (Linda). Jo has 38 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She has one surviving sister-in-law Evelyn Menard.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents George and Sadie Menard, husband Bernard H Roemer and husband Deacon Donald J Triggs, siblings Joseph Menard, Agnes and John Greene, Frances and John Maiorana, Doris Gunderson, and George Leonard Menard, stepchildren Dorothy (Triggs) Gordon, Francis Triggs, and grandchildren Channa Triggs, Lucas Triggs, and great grandchild Mitchell Brady.

