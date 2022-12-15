Eau Claire-Joshua L. Arcand, 46, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, from his short battle with Cancer on December 11th, 2022.

He was born August 18th, 1976, in Iron River, Michigan the son of Gary Douglas Arcand and Bobbi Joy (Righter) Peterson. Josh graduated from Kingsford High School, Class of 1994. Following graduation, he attended Northern Michigan University, in Marquette, MI and received his Associates degree in Business Administration. Josh relocated to Appleton, WI and continued his education, receiving his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Science from University of Illinois Springfield.

