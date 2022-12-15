Eau Claire-Joshua L. Arcand, 46, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, from his short battle with Cancer on December 11th, 2022.
He was born August 18th, 1976, in Iron River, Michigan the son of Gary Douglas Arcand and Bobbi Joy (Righter) Peterson. Josh graduated from Kingsford High School, Class of 1994. Following graduation, he attended Northern Michigan University, in Marquette, MI and received his Associates degree in Business Administration. Josh relocated to Appleton, WI and continued his education, receiving his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Science from University of Illinois Springfield.
Josh met his soul mate, Meredith Imler, and they were married in 2015 in Iron Mountain, MI. Josh and Meredith moved to Eau Claire the following year and Josh began his career as a software programmer. In 2020, the couple was blessed with their first and only precious baby girl, Aurora. Josh was an example of what every proud father and husband would aim to be. His laughter and smile always shined through life’s ups and downs, challenging others to be the best version of themselves. His love touched countless lives and he will always be remembered as the guy everyone wanted to spend time with.
Josh is survived by his parents, Gary Arcand (Sally); Bobbie Peterson (Mike); the love of his life Meredith Arcand (Imler) and precious daughter Aurora; sister Laurie Stephens, niece Jordyn Stephens; brother Jesse Peterson (Tanya), brother Chad Peterson (Lisa), brother Gary Paul (Andrea), brother Rick Paul (Nikki), brother John Paul (Monica).
A memorial visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 1-4 pm. Visitation and Memorial Luncheon will take place from 10 am — 3 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church, 130 O’Dill Drive, Norway, Michigan 49870.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.