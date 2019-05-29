Joshua Michael Sandberg, age 23, of Mondovi, passed away unexpectedly and tragically on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Josh was born on October 6, 1995 in Eau Claire, the son of Jeff and Julie (Kernan) Sandberg.
Josh attended Mondovi schools and graduated from Mondovi High School with the class of 2014.
He was employed at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia.
Josh was a young man that loved all that life gave him and this trait was so very evident in the many outdoor activities he enjoyed, such as riding 4-wheelers and snowmobiles or spending time boating on the Mississippi River with his family and friends.
Josh loved everyone he met and would never put his needs in front of the needs of others. He was such a true friend that was truly loved by all those blessed to know him.
Josh’s love and devotion for his family was so important to him…and Josh meant so much to them. He was a son, a brother, grandson, uncle and cousin that will be sorely missed but never forgotten, especially as his legacy carries on through the loves of his life, sons, Aiden and Ashton. He was so proud to be their “Daddy”.
Josh will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his sons, Aiden and Ashton; parents, Jeff and Julie Sandberg; brothers, Justin (Kelly Gunderson) Sandberg and Jeremy (Emily Rennich) Sandberg; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Kernan; paternal grandmother, Joyce Sandberg; Skyler Rivard, mother of Aiden and Ashton and by so many other loving family members and countless best friends.
Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dewey Kernan and paternal grandfather, Allen Sandberg.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Joshua Sandberg will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.
In support of Aiden and Ashton, a memorial fund in memory of Joshua Sandberg has been established. Please make your direct donation to the Joshua Sandberg Memorial fund to the Alliance Bank, 245 S. Eau Claire St, Mondovi, WI 54755.
