Joshua (Josh) John Solberg, 43, was received into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home in Eau Claire, WI surrounded by his wife and children after a valiant battle with cancer.
Josh was born April 18, 1978 to Kenneth and Rose (Kiefer) Solberg in Neenah, WI. He lived with his family in Menasha, WI until they moved to Medford, WI in 1989. Josh graduated from Medford High School in 1996 and completed a degree as an electromechanical technician at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, WI.
Joshua and Liberty (McLean) Solberg were married in May of 2000 and welcomed their two children, Olivia and Joshua Koleton, while living in Medford, WI. During this time, Josh worked for Weathershield Mfg. in his field, and was very involved in doing whatever was needed at his church.
In 2010, Josh and his family relocated to Eau Claire, WI. He took a position at Phillips Plastics where he remained employed as an electromechanical technician until June of 2021. While living in Eau Claire, WI, Josh also served his church in building maintenance and grounds upkeep. He was an integral part of the church music team, serving as a worship team singer and leader. Those who knew Josh would always comment on his ready smile which he gave freely to everyone.
Josh is survived by his wife, Liberty Solberg, his two children, Olivia and Joshua Koleton Solberg, his parents, Kenneth and Rose Solberg, his sister, Stacy (Jason) Steinhauer, his nieces, Sierra (Jake) Shilts, Sabrina Steinhauer, and nephew, Spencer (McKayla) Steinhauer, and great-niece, Phoebe, and great-nephew, Kelsey.
The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice and the Marshfield Hospital and Clinic for their kind and loving support given to Josh and his family. Josh was especially grateful to St. Croix Hospice for making it possible for him to be home for his last days.
Funeral services will take place at 11a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Pentecostal Assembly Church, 9 Ninth Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. tonight at Pentecostal Assembly Church and one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the church. Committal service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery immediately following the service.