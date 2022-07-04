Joy Beth Borum, 80, died at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 18, 2022. Joy was born August 6, 1941 in Barron, WI to Joyce Phillipsen Borum and Homer Holliday Borum. Joy attended Randall Elementary School in Eau Claire, WI, Eau Claire Junior High and Memorial High School. Joy earned a bachelor's degree at UWEC followed by a law degree from Hamline University in MN. Joy served on the Eau Claire County Board, worked for the safety of abused women and children and for a short time owned Joy Toyota in Eau Claire. Joy married Jack Dyer in MN. Joy and Jack returned to Eau Claire to manage Plombon VW there. Joy recently retired from the mediation service she established, Arizona Family Mediation Center in Scottsdale, AZ.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, son Christian Keith Plombon Dyer and husband, Jack Fenn Dyer.
Joy is survived by her sisters, Fern (Steve) Riedel of Eden Prairie, MN and Jean (Dennis) Dingmann of Phoenix, AZ.
Joy is also survived by children, son Reid (Julie) Plombon of Peoria, AZ, daughter-in-law Vanessa (Christian d.) Dyer of Culver City, CA, daughters Cindy (Paul) Wagner of Scottsdale, AZ, Susan (Tom) Wesner of Carefree, AZ, Cherie (Jay) Axelson of Newport Beach, CA and Holliday (Jamel) Houmai of McClean, VA, grandchildren Nyla, Rex, Lauren, Kelsey, Max, Zach, Alexandra, Jack Jr., Chasce, Grace, Sophie, Ava, Sam, Sophia and 4 great grandchildren.
Joy excelled at debate. She was born to speak. She was a terrific Joke teller. She was such a well taught pianist that Julliard was discussed. Her mind qualified for MENSA. Joy's spirit endures as she generously shared her spiritual journey throughout her life. Greatly loved and dearly missed.
Memorials to Joy are appropriate to Planned Parenthood or Salvation Army in her respect of her dedication to women's rights and the disadvantaged.
To plant a tree in memory of Joy Borum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.