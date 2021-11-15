Joyce Elaine Behm went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12, 2021. She was the daughter of Walter E. and Jessie (Terry) Marten and was born March 9, 1942 in rural Augusta. She was baptized on April 5, 1942 and confirmed on June 24, 1956 at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta.
Her Confirmation verse was Matthew 18:20: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”
Joyce attended grade school in Fairchild and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1960. She was united in marriage to Charles Willard Behm on April 14, 1962 at Grace Lutheran Church and this union was blessed with two daughters.
She began her working career at the Wagon Wheel Cafe in Fairchild. Then after graduation she worked at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point. After the girls started school she worked a brief time as teacher’s aide, then became the school secretary at Roosevelt Elementary School for 30 years. Anyone who knew Joyce knows that she greatly enjoyed her work and the people she worked with. Joyce was a fun-loving, warm, wonderful and caring soul who would rather give to others than receive. Joyce was diagnosed with leukemia and received a stem cell transplant from her sister, Janice, and was blessed to be given an extra 20 years of adventures. Joyce and her family cherished their fishing trips to Canada and the many friends they made in Ontario. She greatly enjoyed a good card game, especially cribbage with her family.
Joyce had very strong faith. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. If you were blessed to have known Joyce, you knew how much her family meant to her and how lucky you were to call her friend.
Joyce will be dearly missed by Charles, her beloved husband of 59 years; daughters, Kendra (Nick) Steines of Rutledge, Tenn. and Kathy (Gary) Grill of Rhinelander, Wis.; grandchildren, Kira (Josh) Mason, Tyrel Steines, Charlie Grill and Tessa Grill; great-grandchildren, Griffin and Serenity; sister, Janice Matysik of Stevens Point; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter, mother, Jessie, and brother, James.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, where memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church officiated by Pastor Wessel. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date in Joyce’s name. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
