MADISON - Joyce E. Bruckner, age 92, of Madison, formerly of Eau Claire, died at home under the care of Agrace HospiceCare on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Born and raised in Wisconsin Rapids, Joyce moved to Eau Claire when she married Thomas L. Bruckner. She was employed by the Northwest Psychiatric Clinic and Eau Claire Clinic.
A private family service will be held at Joyce's graveside at Pioneer Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
