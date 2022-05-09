Joyce M. Clark, age 80 of Altoona, passed away peacefully surround by her family at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire on Thursday, May 5 2022. She was born on August 31, 1941 in Eau Claire, the daughter of Elmer and Evelyn Laursen.
Joyce was an outdoors person who enjoyed her flowers, gardening and getting her fingers dirty. She was an avid reader, completed many jigsaw and crossword puzzles and liked her casino excursions. Joyce also enjoyed cross-stitch, playing games with her granddaughters and family. She was also a lifelong Packer fan. Along with her husband James, they enjoyed going fishing at their lake property (Red Cedar Flowage) near Mikana.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James of Altoona; children: Michael (Claudia) Clark of Cadott; daughters: Carrie Clark and Susie (Mark) Jordan, both of Parker, CO; granddaughters: Caitlin and Megan Jordan and Elena Clark; sister Janet Anderson of Richfield, MN; uncle Ted Laursen of Eau Claire; and her grand-dog Willow.
Preceding her in death are her parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Internment will be at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.