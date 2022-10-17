Joyce Emma (Harder) Davis, 92, died on October 12, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. She was born on August 10, 1930, in Reedsburg, WI, to Rudolph and Irene (Garske) Harder. She grew up in Reedsburg and following high school attended Whitewater State College where she met her future husband, James R Davis. They married on June 9, 1951, in Reedsburg.

Joyce and Jim lived in Blair, WI, from 1951 to 1989, raising their two daughters, Jan and Jinny. Joyce was active in the community and at Zion Lutheran Church. She finished her college degree at Winona State University in 1970, and was an art teacher for Blair Public Schools until her retirement in 1989.

