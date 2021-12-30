Joyce Iris Geske died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.
Joyce was born June 16, 1933 to Walter and Lenora Knuth. She grew up on her family’s farm in Ludington, Wis. She was a graduate from Cadott High School in 1951. She married Raymond Geske August 16, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church in the town of Seymour, Wis. They lived together in her present home, where they raised their three children.
She worked for Northern States Power, Equity and then the Eau Claire School District for over 25 years. She loved growing flowers and having a large vegetable garden every year. She was an avid cook and enjoyed baking, never buying store-bought bread. The only cookies allowed from the store were Fig Newtons.
Joyce and Raymond enjoyed hosting many years of family Christmases and Thanksgivings. She always liked having everyone under one roof together. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spent countless weekends and summers with them.
Joyce was a person of strong faith and was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne; her husband, Edward Pritchard; grandchildren, Ross (Jenny) Geske, Amy (Tom) Holzhauer, Chase Geske, Amanda Rosenthal and Markie Geske; brother, David (Cheryl) Knuth; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Alvin; daughter, Mary Weber; son, Mark; and her husband, Raymond.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave., Eau Claire, with visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Jeff Kazmierski will be officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.hulke familyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting with the arrangement.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Geske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.