Joyce was born November 17th, 1937 to Lorraine and Ronald Harwood in Ladysmith, WI. She graduated from Ladysmith High School where she was a cheerleader and involved in many other school activities. She married her high school sweetheart Jim Girard and they had two sons together.
She owned and operated Joyce’s Style Studio at two separate locations. Jim and Joyce bought a villa in south Florida where they enjoyed 27 years of winter months. Joyce was a beautiful, vibrant wife and mother who will be missed by all.
Joyce is survived by her husband James Gerard; and two sons Jay (Debbie) Girard of Eagan, MN and Jan Walter Girard of Lake Tainter, WI.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family at this time.