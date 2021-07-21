Joyce Elaine (nee Cummings) Grunlien, age 83, died peacefully with family at her side at Pine View Care Center under the care of BRMH Hospice.
Joyce was born July 24, 1937 to Wilbur and Helen (Janke) Cummings in Garden Valley. After graduating from Lincoln High School she married Raymond Grunlien on June 29, 1957. They farmed in Garden Valley and raised 4 children.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church all her life. She was also a member of the Ladies Aid as well. She worked at the polls for elections in Garden Valley, was involved with Jackson County 4-H, and helped at the Jackson County Fair with Open Class Flowers and Houseplants. Joyce was a member of the Northfield Legion Auxiliary and the North Branch Homemaker Club where she served for years as club & county treasurer. She worked at different businesses in Black River Falls and as a cashier at the Ho-Chunk Casino for the last 23 years. She loved to travel with friends, enjoyed her many flowers and watching the birds in her backyard.
Surviving Joyce are her children Susan (Mike) Grotjahn, Janet (Fred) Rowan, David (Becky) Grunlien, and Carol (Jesse) Anibas; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters Gloria (Richard) Johnson, and Betty (Larry) Janke; a brother Roger (Doris) Cummings; as well as extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; her parents; and a brother Larry.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Alma Center, OR to the American Cancer Society in Joyce’s name.
Funeral Services for Joyce will be Thursday July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 200 W. Main Street in Alma Center WI. Pastor David Shudy will officiate with burial immediately following the service at Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during Visitations either Wednesday evening July 21, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, 128 N. Hoffman St., in Hixton WI or Thursday morning at the church one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton is serving the family, (715) 963-2311.