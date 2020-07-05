Joyce Hageness

Joyce Illene Hageness, 84, went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday June 29, 2020. She passed away at home with her family by her side. The family would like to express deep appreciation for the loving care provided by the nurses of Appeal to Heaven LLC and Mayo Hospice.
Joyce was born to Henry and Onie Monson on March 11, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School and acquired a teaching degree at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She taught in Cleghorn after graduating from UW-EC.
Joyce married the love of her life, Alton Hageness, on December 29, 1956. They raised their children on her family farm, and later she was an administrative assistant at UW-EC. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's events. She took great pride in her flowers, and she loved everything about Christmas. Joyce was a faithful member of Eleva Lutheran Church and Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church.
She was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She enjoyed a trip to Norway, hosted annual family lefse days, and took many trips to the Host Fest in North Dakota. She and Augie loved music and dancing. She made many good memories traveling the United States with friends and family. She had a servants heart and the gift of hospitality. She had a spirit of laughter that was contagious and will be greatly missed by all. Bible reading and praying gave her comfort and peace.
Joyce is survived by her four children, Sherry (Rob) Strohbusch, Mike (Kay) Hageness, Doug (Krissy) Hageness and Shelly (Kevin) Frank; grandchildren, Jen (Grant) Ailie, Angie (Mike) Blazel and Jonathan (Elizabeth) Strohbusch; step-granddaughters, Heather (Tim) Kohrs and Wendie (Scott) Christianson; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Zion and Asher Ailie, Delaney and Finley Blazel, and Wesley, Connor and Sophia Strohbusch; and step-great-grandchildren, Caden and Macy Kohrs and Ryley, Aubrey and Lola Christianson.
She is also survived by her sisters, Linda (Dale) Sundby and Ann (Marie) Monson; sister-in-law, Lois Johnson; nieces and nephews, Gary Johnson, Travis (Beth) Hageness, Renee Eder (Tom Gutsch), Wendy (Rob) Nicolet, Andrea (Mark) Nyseth, Lisa Ruesch and Steve (Olivia) Sundby; and several great nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Alton; parents; brother, Ronald; father and mother-in-law, Palmer and Adelia Hageness; brothers-in-law, Darrell Hageness and Clifford Johnson; and great- granddaughter Gracelyn Blazel.
Due to the close timing of their passing, a joint funeral will be observed for both Alton and Joyce.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 1 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, with visitation two hours prior. Masks are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed at church. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed on the Cremation Society of Wisconsin; Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial will be following the services in the Eleva Cemetery with full military honors.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at https://www.stokesprockandmundt.com/.