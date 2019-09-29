Joyce Mary Nelson Kiraly Halldorson age 98 died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Woodlands, St. John’s Lutheran Community on the Lake, Albert Lea, MN.
Joyce Halldorson was born on March 22, 1921, at the family home in Colburn Township near Cadott, WI, to Selma (Larson) and Joseph Nelson. Joyce graduated from Stanley High School in 1938 as class valedictorian.
She attended one year at what is now the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. In 1940 she began nurses training at the Luther Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1942. With other graduates she joined the 44th General Hospital unit U.S. Army in 1943 and was an Army nurse until 1946. She served in Australia, Dutch New Guinea, and the Philippines as well as stateside.
On June 19, 1948 Joyce was united in marriage to Steve Kiraly in Chippewa Falls, WI. Together they had two daughters, Kristine Jo and Klare Ann. In 1948 Joyce began work at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, retiring in 1984. Steve died in October of 1984. On March 22, 2001, Joyce married Paul Halldorson in Yuma, AZ. Together they spent time in Bellingham, WA and Yuma, AZ. Paul died in October 2009. Joyce then resumed her residency in Chippewa Falls, WI, before moving to Albert Lea, MN in February of 2018.
Joyce was a long-time member of Central Lutheran Church, very active in her Circle and the WELCA organization. Joyce enjoyed playing 500 with friends, watching sports, particularly the Brewers and the Packers. She enjoyed having the opportunity to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and play. Throughout her life Joyce was a people-person, making acquaintances wherever she went. She was able to speak with anyone.
Joyce is survived by her children, Kris (Don) Rose of Albert Lea, MN, and Klare (John) Markotic of Ellicott City, MD; grandchildren, Josh (Tiffanie) Rose, Amanda (Jon) Hanson, Anne (Elliott) Munoz, and John Maxwell (Sarah) Markotic; great-grandchildren, Gavin Rose, Brynn and Hattie Hanson, Lucy and Asher Munoz, and Maggie and Will Markotic.
Joyce is also survived by Paul’s family, daughters, Janelle (Jack) Parker of Yuma, AZ, and Cyndi (Stuart) Johnson of Fairview, OR; grandchildren, Constance (Dirk) Steitz, Chris (Tina) Parker, and Brendan Johnson; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Anika, and Henrick Steitz and Zachary Parker; sisters-in-law, Janice Nelson and Doris Nelson; special niece, Jan Schiedler who provided special care, as well as many other nieces and nephews, cousins, and special friends, Marge Jeffers and Neoma Dole.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; grandson, Adam Johnson; her brother, Lloyd and his wife, Geraldine Nelson; sister, Florence Nelson; brothers, Emery Nelson Semore Nelson; as well as members of her husbands’ families.
Joyce will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5 at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will be at Prairie View Cemetery.
A visitation will be held for family and friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
