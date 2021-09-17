Joyce A. Helberg (Walker), age 85, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 15th 2021 at Mayo-Luther Hospital.
Joyce was born on July 17th, 1936, in Eagle River, the daughter of Oran and Thelma (Rice) Walker. She lived in Eau Claire and worked at Dolly Madison with her father and brother after high school, and married Russell H. Helberg in December 1958. Joyce moved to Russell’s farm in rural Colfax and they ran a dairy farm together, and had 3 children during that time. They moved back to Eau Claire in 1970. She later worked at Samuelson’s Department Store in Eau Claire in the 1970s, and worked at Menards in the late 1980s to early 1990s. She enjoyed retired life by traveling with her sister and husband, restoring furniture, quilting, sewing, cross-stitching, and watching her grandchildren.
Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and newly great-great grandmother.
She is survived by her children Bonnie (Terry) Fisher of Neillsville, Steven (Lorajean) Helberg of Eau Claire, and Peter (Teresa) Helberg of Medford. Siblings Edwin (Leora) Walker of Spencer Jane (Darrell) Kleven of Eleva, and Mitchell (Debbie) Walker of Black River Falls, her 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her Husband Russell H. Helberg, parents Oran and Thelma (Rice) Walker, Brother Marshall Walker, and Grandson Cody S. Helberg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Willowbrook Assisted Living for helping Joyce for the past couple years and the staff Mayo-Luther Hospital for providing Joyce comfort in her final days.
Private family interment will take place at a later date in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.