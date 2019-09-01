Joyce Elaine Herness, 84, of Fleming Island, Florida died on Tuesday, July 9.
Joyce was born on May 22, 1935 to Florence and Henrik Herness of Whitehall. She graduated from Whitehall High School, then Madison General Hospital Nursing School.
During Joyce’s career as a nurse, she served as Director of Nursing at Tri-County Memorial Hospital in Whitehall and The Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls. She also worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital of Chippewa Falls, Sacred Heart in Eau Claire and hospitals in Milwaukee and Tomah. Her last assignments before retiring in 1997 included Hospice and Home Health Care.
Joyce is survived by one brother, Ervin (Jane) Herness of Mercer Island, Wash.; sister-in-law Mary Herness of Whitehall; sister Ruby (Royce) Mattson of The Villages, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Everette.
A graveside service will be held at Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The family invites friends and relatives to the graveside service. A luncheon reception will follow the service at the Melby Park Shelter by the hospital.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.