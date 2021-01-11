Joyce Ann Hicks, aged 79 of Menomonie, WI passed away January 6th surrounded by family, after a long battle with COPD.
She was born to Orville and Clara (Behling) Schutts on May 24th 1941. She met and married the love of her life, Stanley Hicks in September of 1962, in Menomonie. They had several adventures together while Stanley was stationed in Germany. They had three children, Stephen (Kalen) Hicks, Baldwin WI, Todd (Terri) Hicks, Menomonie, and Ann (Dave) Weber, Menomonie.
Joyce loved camping and fishing with Stan, her kids, and her grandchildren. She loved her flower gardens, crafting, the outdoors and watching wildlife.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, her parents, and sister Sharon (Arvid) Larson.
Joyce is survived by her children, four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, two sisters, Judith (Ron) Pierson and Susan (Jim) Lewis and one brother, Val (Spring) Schutts.
Visitation will be held at Olson Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00p.m. Tuesday, January 12th. Burial will take place in the spring at Lucas Cemetery.
