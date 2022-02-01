Joyce L. Johnston, 91, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at BeeHive Homes Memory Care facility in Eau Claire, Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Born September 11, 1930, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Joyce Lorraine was the first of nine children born to George V. and Ferris E. (Cook) Wright. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1948. On December 30, 1951, she married Edward J. Johnston of Eau Claire. He preceded her in death, December 12, 2003.
She lived her entire life in Eau Claire except for a five-month period when she stayed in Rochester, Minnesota to be with Ed while he recovered from extensive complications following aneurysm surgery. Her resolute faith carried her through this tough period as it came while her grandson was undergoing cancer treatment as well. She often claimed it was her absolute faith and trust in God that gave her the strength to get through this. It never showed more than in her later years when she said many times over how happy she was with her life and how blessed she had been and still was.
Joyce worked for several years at the old Consumer’s Co-op before taking time off to have two sons, Gary, and Craig. She returned to work as an office assistant at Electrolux on Bellinger Street where she remained until she retired in 1995. Long a member of Grace Lutheran Church, she was deeply saddened by the friction that resulted in the congregation splitting and moved her place of worship over to Saving Grace Church. When her sons were younger, she taught Sunday School at Grace Lutheran Church for children under ten which she said gave her as much happiness and joy as anything she had ever done in life. Anything involving little children brought a smile to her face and she never saw a little one that wasn’t ‘darn cute.’ After retiring, she volunteered in the church offices and spent a good deal of her time at the LE Phillips Senior Center where she made many friends.
Sundays were always a big family day for Joyce, starting at her mom and dad’s house on Menomonie Street where everyone would gather for a day of the adults playing cards, kids playing outside and a simple lunch or supper. Later, as families grew up and apart, she would regularly get together to play cards with her friends. She was always up for playing a game of cards or dice whenever there was a group of people around. Family was incredibly special to her, and she would be among the first to support any reason to get everyone together.
She was an avid Packers fan and liked to watch Badger basketball games as well. Although a great observer, she wasn’t the most knowledgeable which made for an interesting time in watching games with her.
Until her vision began to give her trouble, Joyce loved to read and do word puzzles. Her love of crossword puzzles came from her father although he was far better at solving them. She was insanely good at Jumbles which came from perhaps her best skill, spelling. Anyone who knew her, knew she was a talker. There were no strangers in her life, just people she had not had the opportunity to speak with and new friends to be made.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Gary (Barb) of Eau Claire and Craig of Tracy, California, granddaughter Katie Johnston of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, grandson Drew Johnston of Eau Claire, sisters Barb Lawrence of Darien, Wisconsin and Ginger (Clem) Bluem of Eau Claire, brothers Tom (June) Wright of Birchwood, Wisconsin and George (Brenda) Wright of Eau Claire, brother-in-law Eugene (Janice) Johnston of Evansville, Wisconsin and many, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her parents, daughter-in-law Linda (Hingston) Johnston, sister Idabelle, brothers (and spouses) Bob (Dorothy), Jim (Sonja) and Gerry (Patti) as well as sisters-in-law (and spouses) Agnes (George) Green and Jeanne (Dick) Kittelson and brother-in-law Bob Lawrence.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at BeeHive Homes Memory Care and the Moments Hospice team for their tremendous efforts and care during her stay.
A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.