Joyce Arlene LaNou was born to Reuben and Ethel (Frederick) Metzenbauer in the town of Anson on January 6, 1930, and she died at home surrounded by family on March 29, 2021 at the age of 91.
Joyce attended school in Cadott and then married the love of her life, Norman LaNou, on October 5, 1946 at the Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls WI. They had been married 73 years before his passing in December 2019. Together they raised 5 children. Besides being a homemaker, she was the Bookkeeper for Norman’s Homebuilding business, artfully decorated his homes for sale, and helped him with the vision and success of his company.
Joyce was a woman of great faith and served on many committees at Hope Lutheran Church including helping with funerals and planning birthday parties for nursing home residents. She and Norman also volunteered by delivering Meals on Wheels for over 20 years up until the age of 90!
Joyce loved tending to her beautiful flowers and decorating her home. Her greatest joys were watching Hallmark movies, knitting, crocheting, and traveling with Norman across the US, Asia, and Europe. She enjoyed being with her family as she was an amazing cook and baker. Holiday dinners were a celebration! She made everyone feel welcome in her home and there was always room at the table for one more.
Up until her illness in November of 2020 she had boundless energy and was an avid walker throughout her Northside neighborhood and lived independently in her own home. She exemplified strength and courage throughout her life showing us all what hard work could accomplish.
Joyce is survived by her 5 children, Bob (Mary), Mike (Laurie), Cindy (Gary), Connie (Pong) and Vickie; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, three brothers and two sisters.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers at St Joseph’s Hospice for their care and compassion during Joyce’s difficult final days and Pastor Mary Erickson for her love and support. Memorials for Joyce can be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, St Joseph’s Hospice, or the donor’s choice.
A funeral service will take place Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1 PM at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED and no luncheon will be served. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.
