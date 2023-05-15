Joyce was born on August 31st, 1945, to Earl and Ruth Kruempel of Wabasha, MN. She grew up in Wabasha with her four brothers and two sisters.

She met Pat at a dance at the LBJ Pavilion in Durand. The rest, as they say, is history. Joyce married her soulmate Pat on April 3rd, 1965, at St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha. After marriage, they moved to Winona, MN, where she worked at a department store. They lived in Fountain City while Pat was employed at a construction company. Later, they came full-circle back to Durand, where Joyce worked at Western Wisconsin Insurance for several years.

