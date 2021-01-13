Joyce L. Peterson, 91 of Altoona passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Care Partners Stonewood in Eau Claire.
Joyce was born on March 25, 1929 to Carl and Helen (Westlin) Rau in Eau Claire. She worked at Huntsinger Farms for over 30 years. Joyce enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, and spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Michael (Carol) France of Altoona, WI, Joyce Ann (James) Ralis of Racine, WI, Richard Peterson (Barb Hanson) of Eau Claire, WI, William (Pat) Peterson of Elk Mound, WI, Robert (Jody) Peterson of Eau Claire, WI, and Steve Peterson of Altoona, WI; grandchildren, Adam, Michael, Angela, Jason, Stephanie, and Darick; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Rau; husband, LaVern Peterson; son, Carl Peterson; grandson, Richard France; great-granddaughter, Janessa Peterson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois (Tom) Catlin and Helen (Roy) Nimsger; and brother and sister-in-law, Raymond (Inice) Rau.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Polus for her care.
Private family services will be held. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.