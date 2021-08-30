Joyce E. Price, 72, of Eau Claire, passed away after a battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
She was born July 12, 1949 in Eau Claire, WI to Howard and Irma (Quilling) Miller. She married David Price on August 4, 1972 in Eau Claire, they were married for 49 years.
Joyce is survived by her husband, David of Claire; sons, Chris (Heidi) Price of Altoona and Tom Price of Eau Claire; granddaughters, Mariah and Allie; siblings, Jim, Jeanne, Judy, Jerome, Joe, Fred, Dave and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John and Jeffrey.
Joyce was a Certified Nurses Assistant for 25 years with Dove Health Care in Eau Claire.
She loved to play bingo, listening to good music and dancing.
A celebration of life will be held from 2:30 -4:30 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona.
