Joyce M. Prochnow, age 97, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1923, in Ashland, WI to John and Lucille (Hogan) Prothero. Joyce moved to Menomonie as a teenager and worked at Parker Pen, Presto, and the Defense Plant.
On Sept. 22, 1951, Joyce married Walter Prochnow in Menomonie. After their marriage, Joyce worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She also cooked for the hired men and took care of them like family.
Joyce was a long-time member of Tainter United Methodist Church. She was soft spoken and easy going and enjoyed baking, reading and embroidering. Joyce’s greatest treasures were her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her son Larry (Carla) Prochnow, daughter Sharalyn (Alvin) Schweger; grandchildren, Brent (Alicia) Prochnow, Ross (Sherry) Prochnow, Colette (Chris) Chastan and Wade Schweger, all of Menomonie, WI, and Amanda (Noah) Weibel of Verona, WI; great-grandchildren, Bently, Kinsley, Whitney, Kendall and Paxton Prochnow, Reagan, Eleanor, and Conway Chastan, and Flynn Weibel. She is also survived by sister-in-law Charlotte Prothero of Kenosha, WI and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Prothero; her husband, Walter Prochnow; a brother Edwin Prothero; sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Duane Barnes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Myrtle Prochnow and Clesson and Esther Stewart.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Tainter United Methodist Church in rural Menomonie, with Pastor Craig Conklin officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tainter United Methodist Church Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.