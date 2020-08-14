Joyce M. Sauers, 67, of Augusta, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Joyce Marie Sauers was born in Chippewa Falls on Dec. 3, 1952, the daughter of Melvin and Iris (Olson) Sauers. She attended school in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1971. In 1976 she moved to Augusta and for the first 35 years she kept busy driving for the Amish and often traveling on long extended trips with them. Due to failing health she had to retire 9 years ago, but kept busy reading, doing embroidery and spending time with her animals that she dearly loved. She looked forward to the holidays especially hosting Easter and Christmas Eve festivities. If Joyce could have had a dream job it would have been owning and operating a bed and breakfast.
Joyce is survived by her sisters, Alice King of Loyal, Sandy Sauers of Augusta and Betsy Anderson of Whitehall; brothers, Jeff and Kim Sauers, Larry and Rita Sauers and Melvin Sauers Jr. all of Augusta; nephew David Sauers of Augusta; and also by 9 other nephews, 5 nieces, 11 great nephews, 8 great nieces, 1 great great nephew and 1 great great niece.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother in 1994; father in 2001; and brother-in-law Jacob King in 2001.
A visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. A private funeral for family will be held Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .