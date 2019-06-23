Joyce Marie Wathke, 78, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, with her loving family by her side.
She was born at home in the Town of Ludington, October 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Frank & Alvina (Mahr) Adams.
Joyce Loved her family and family gathering which meant the world to her. She made the spirit of Christmas last all year long. She and Bob enjoyed traveling, camping, and seeing the country. Joyce loved the outdoors, craft sales and especially bargain hunting. She also enjoyed the flower gardens Bob grew for her, especially the bouquets of flowers he would bring in the house. Of course, her favorite past time was talking on the phone with family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years Robert; children, Randy (Kay) Wathke, Brian (Kathy) Wathke, Sandra (Kevin) Lierman; grandchildren, Brandon (Ashly Marten) Wathke, Tyler Wathke, Julie (Kyle) Marucheck, Mitch Wathke, Joseph Wathke, Eric (Amanda) Lierman, Jason (Melissa) Lierman; great grandchildren 7; brothers, Robert Adams, Dr. Gerald (Bernadette) Adams; sisters, Francis (Gerald) Bilderback, Jeanne Adams, Janese Adams and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Frank and Kenneth Adams.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Olaf Catholic parish, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, WI. Friends may visit from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. 535 Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona, WI. Also 1 hour prior to the service at church on the day.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.