Joye Muriel Rowe DeSonia returned to our Heavenly Father on September 21, 2019.
It was a joyous reunion for Joye to be in the arms of family and friends who have passed on before. Although we mourn our loss, we are happy that she has regained her memory and health, and is again winning at bridge and golfing like Tiger.
Joye was brought into this world on July 6, 1923 in Ironwood, MI by her parents T. Oliver and Edythe Burch Rowe, and her maternal grandparents Dr. Charles and Julia Sandstom Burch. She attended Central Grade School and graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in 1941 as a member of the National Honor Society as well as educational clubs and cheerleading. She loved ballet, but under the strong influence of her older brother Oliver, she also enjoyed golfing, skiing, skating, bowling, and “extreme” tobogganing.
Although she wanted to become a ballerina, her mother recommended a more practical route. She attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, taking secretarial classes. She and her brother also learned the skills of upholstery and drapery design and production from their mother who ran her own business. In Joye’s spare time while at GCC she competed in Ironwood’s Winter Festival Royalty competition. A newspaper article leaked that she was in the top three candidates but she was thrilled for her best friend who eventually won.
During World War II while Joye’s brother served in the Army, she moved to Gary, Indiana where she worked and entertained troops as a member of the USO, singing and of course toe dancing a lighthearted version of a dying swan from Swan Lake.
Following the War she returned to Ironwood and worked at the Ironwood Daily Globe newspaper. It was during that time that she met a persistently attentive grease monkey from Wakefield, MI named “Dizzy” DeSonia, aka Sylvester or Sib. He worked at his father’s gas station where he became a highly skilled auto mechanic. He was charming, entertaining, endearing and Joye fell head over heels in love.
They were married August 31, 1946 in Wakefield, MI. Joye became the ultimate housewife of the 50’s as an amazing cook, immaculate homemaker, interior decorator, stylist, seamstress, and with the company of her mother she mastered bridge and golf. She received “raves” for creating her daughters’ Vogue evening dresses for high school and collegiate dances, as well as both of their beautiful wedding gowns.
Joye continued her love of dance through ballroom dancing and she and Sib joined a dance club shortly after they moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1965. In 1966, Joye became a grandmother and her top priority was devoting her life to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sib collected and restored antique cars with Joye specializing in the interior and upholstery while Sib perfected the body and engine. During this time they became very active in the Antique Car Club of America showing their cars, judging meets all over the US, and loved taking the grandchildren with them.
This led to extensive travel all over the US and during one trip to Salt Lake City in 1977, Joye was reintroduced to cross country skiing. With her family she completed the Birkebeiner cross country ski race in Cable, WI in 1979 at the age of 56. Her last big adventure was attending the Olympics in Salt Lake City, UT. She loved the cross country ski races, hiking all day to get as close to the athletes as possible.
Joye was a second Mom to her grandchildren with welcoming arms for them and their friends. Her back yard was a whiffle ball field and her kitchen always open. Joye and Sib were their grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s biggest fans and did not miss many events that involved them. Joye and Sib loved being with their grands and the grands loved them.
She attended water aerobics with Sib for many years and after Sib died from cancer in 2001, she continued exercising and playing bridge at L.E Phillips Senior Center. Joye especially enjoyed bridge with Adam, Phyllis, Viva, and Bill, and the wonderful company of her friends in the morning coffee groups. In spite of macular degeneration she continued to play bridge, read books on a Kindle, communicate by cell phone, and dance and golf with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She didn’t give up bridge and golf until she began experiencing mini strokes, and she never gave up loving her life with her family and many friends.
Joye left behind to celebrate her memory, loving caretakers, her daughters: Sybelle (Tom) Burce, Chetek, WI and Sally DeSonia, Salt Lake City, Utah; four caring grandchildren: Patrick (Doreen) McDonald, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Michelle (Robert) Miklesh, Plover, WI; née McDonald; Randee Stracher, née Jochum, Kamas, Utah; and Erik Burce, Eau Claire, WI; grand dogs: Mac and Jack; nine outstanding great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Kaiden McDonald; Ally, Megan, and Madison Miklesh; Keegan and Casey Stracher; and Mitch and Matt Halverson; two adorable great, great-grandchildren: Ainsley and Mason Halverson; a sister-in-law: Mae DeSonia; son-in-law William Jochum; nieces: Kim and Lisa; nephews: Randolph, Thomas, and Gene; and special friends: Karen, Pam, and Joshua at Azura Memory Care; work out buddy and chauffeur: Phyllis; bridge partners: Adam and Viva; and the LE Phillips Senior Center morning coffee group.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and grandparents; brother and sister-in-law: Oliver (JoAnn) Rowe; sister-in-law: Patricia DeSonia LaCourse; brother-in-law: Benjamin DeSonia; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joye’s family would like to give special thanks to Azura Memory Care and the Sacred Heart Hospital ER doctors and staff for Joye’s respectful and compassionate care.
Joye’s zest for life, unconditional love of family and friends, competitive nature, and eagerness to keep up with the 21st Century were an inspiration to her family and friends alike. She adapted from Patsy Cline to the Beatles to Taylor Swift and from reading Buck Rogers adventure comics to the moon landing and computer age with ease. We wish her well on her next journey!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to L E Phillips Senior Center, Macular Degeneration Research Program, American Heart Association, Bob’s House for Dogs, or Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, MI.
Joye wished to be cremated, buried in Ironwood, MI, with Sib and her parents, and finally, a celebration to honor her full and well-lived life. She would like her family and the many friends she made in her travels to enjoy their time together with good food and drinks, reminiscing, and lots of shared laughter...and maybe a few tears. Details of her celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family, and on-line condolences may be made at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.