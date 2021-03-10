Heaven gained another angel when Juanita C. Reetz left her earthly life on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma to parents Frank D. and Lillian Ulrus (Miller) DuRoy on April 2, 1929. Her parents were divorced when she was very young, and she moved with her mother and sister to Augusta, WI. She grew up there on a farm run by her mother. She attended Kirkham Valley Grade School which was a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Augusta High School. In her late teens she moved to Eau Claire where she met her husband, Leo, and they were married May 20, 1950. They had 3 children: Debra, Diane and Gary.
So, after nearly 92 years, it would be normal to assume that a person would have done and been involved in many things, which is certainly true for Juanita. Some of those things would be working as a keypunch operator at Roberts Wholesale for several years, and later a Ward Clerk for many years in Emergency at Sacred Heart Hospital, as well as other various jobs along the way. At times, Juanita and Leo were involved in volunteer groups and church groups. She had been a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for many years, and later a member of Chapel Heights and Bethesda Lutheran churches. After retiring, Juanita and Leo traveled a great deal, including cruises – one through the Panama Canal, and many other trips, including Germany and Tahiti. They also spent several years wintering with friends at Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She and Leo were known for their huge garden and numerous flowers in their yard. She loved playing cards and it was impossible to play Farkle with her without laughing non-stop. She was loved by so many family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, acquaintances. She adored her grandchildren and great children. She certainly lived a full life.
She is survived by Leo, her husband of nearly 72 years; her daughters, Debra (Ray) Griffin and Diane (Larry) Vobornik; daughter-in-law, Kathy Reetz; grandchildren, Andy Griffin, Alyssa (Andy) Ruble, Laura (Brad) Villand, Emily Vobornik, David Reetz, and Angie Reetz; great-grandchildren, Griffin and Oliver Ruble, Caiden and Ryker Villand.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Reetz; her parents; her sister, Naomi Howard and brother, Lee Harold DuRoy; step-brother, Ralph DuRoy and step-sister, Alice Gallgher.
Due to covid concerns, a memorial service will be planned for a later time when an outdoor celebration is possible and hopefully more people will be able to attend.
Condolences can be shared online with Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.