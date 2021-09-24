It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I announce the passing of my best friend and my soul mate for over three decades. Jude, age 69, passed away peacefully in our home on September 17, 2021. He was born September 12, 1952.
Jude was born and raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he lived most of his adult life. While in high school, he enjoyed speed skating, as his trophies will attest. His greatest passion in life included his “Susie”, his grandchildren, and fishing! How he loved his fishing! Also, his favorite past times included hunting, camping, cooking and listening to music. He loved his outdoors which involved his feeding of his birds and taking care of the yard and flowers. Throughout his life he stayed close to his mother and siblings. He enjoyed their time together.
Jude is survived by his best friend and lifelong partner, Susan Frencl-Trautlein, a “Dad” to Richard (Lisa) Frencl, Shari Champion, Jason (Roxanne) Frencl, Teresa (Sean) Kobylar, and Paul Frencl. He, “Papa”, was blessed with nine wonderful grandchildren, Steven, Jacob, Deedra, Alexa, Lola, Sage, Sean, Caleb, Leon and two great grandchildren, Zander and Aubrieanna.
Jude is survived by his mother, Ilene Trautlein and his siblings, Cindy (Richard) Whitwam, Bernadette “Bones” (Robert) Robinson, Christopher (Carrie) Trautlein, John Trautlein, Anne Trautlein, Mary (David) Halverson, Margaret “Megs” Boetcher, Mark (Michele) Trautlein. Jude had very many nieces and nephews along with very many great nieces and nephews.
His father John “Jack” Trautlein preceded him in death.
Father of an estranged son, Benjamin Trautlein, and estranged daughters Sarah Trautlein and Christine Trautlein.
A very special thank you the medical staff at Mayo Clinic Cancer center, Hospice, Cremation Society of Wisconsin and to all of the family members and friends who helped Jude getting to the doctor and assisting when he needed extra care
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW hall on October 2, 2021 from 2PM to 6PM. It is located at 2900 Folsom in Eau Claire, WI. If you have not been vaccinated, please wear a mask.
