Judith Albricht

Judith “Judy” Mae Albricht (Anderson) died peacefully in her home amongst family on April 29, 2019, in Colfax, WI at the age of 63.
Judy is survived by her husband, Randy Harold Albricht; son, Justin (Nicole) Albricht, Jakob and Tyler; son, Jody (Jeanie) Albricht, Hailey, Katie, Connor, and Addie; daughter, Karyn (Matthew) Ryba, Elijah, Spencer and Jada. Siblings, Gary (Mavis) Anderson, Connie (Paul) Dicks, Rita Anderson, Brian (Annette) Anderson and David (Mary) Anderson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alton Anderson and Arlene Koeneman (Anderson, Weaver) and her brother, Douglas Alton Anderson.
Judy was born on October 31, 1955 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to Alton and Arlene Anderson. As a child, she helped on the family farm, attended church regularly and spent time playing sports with family and friends as much as she could. She often spoke of how much she loved going to her grandparents. Judy graduated from Colfax High School in 1973 and went to the School of Cosmetology in Eau Claire. In 1974, Judy married Randy Albricht. They lived in Colfax on the family farm, where Randy farmed, Judy worked as a CNA at the area nursing home, and they raised their three children, Justin, Jody, and Karyn. Judy would offer her support to school activities, church, 4-H and FFA while the kids were in school. In 1987, she went back to school at CVTC in Eau Claire for a degree in Health Information Technology and worked in the field for a few years. In 1989, Judy attended UW Green Bay for her Master of Municipal Clerk. Judy found her final and most rewarding career as the Clerk Treasurer for the Town of Tainter, where she had worked for the past 25 years.
Judy was accomplished at everything she did. You would often find her with Randy, their children, and grandchildren, spending time together enjoying life. If there was down time between family and church, you would find her quilting. Judy was a generous and dedicated individual who loved her church, Tainter United Methodist, where she had been a member since 1974.
Judy will be missed both in her community and by her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 2, 2019 at Tainter United Methodist Church, N7584 690th Street in Colfax, WI, with Pastor Craig Conklin officiating. A reception will follow the service. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Judy’s Life.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.