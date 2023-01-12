Judith Ann Bates was born September 14th, 1944 to Agnes (Kriewaldt) Erdmann and Wilson Erdmann in Tigerton, Wisconsin. She passed away on October 21st, 2022, at Country Terrace Care Facility in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, after a brave and hard-fought battle with dementia.

Judy grew up in Tigerton, on a beautiful farm with her parents, her three sisters and two brothers. As a child, Judy attended a Lutheran primary school close to her parents’ home during her younger elementary years, fondly recalling later how she would walk through a serene, wooded trail each day to and from school. She later attended grade school in Tigerton, and then Tigerton High School, from which she graduated in 1962.

