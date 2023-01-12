Judith Ann Bates was born September 14th, 1944 to Agnes (Kriewaldt) Erdmann and Wilson Erdmann in Tigerton, Wisconsin. She passed away on October 21st, 2022, at Country Terrace Care Facility in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, after a brave and hard-fought battle with dementia.
Judy grew up in Tigerton, on a beautiful farm with her parents, her three sisters and two brothers. As a child, Judy attended a Lutheran primary school close to her parents’ home during her younger elementary years, fondly recalling later how she would walk through a serene, wooded trail each day to and from school. She later attended grade school in Tigerton, and then Tigerton High School, from which she graduated in 1962.
Judy was always a very hard worker. While in school, she spent summers as a nanny for families in Chicago. After her high school graduation, Judy moved to Milwaukee, where she worked at as a secretary at JC Penny’s. She later moved to Clintonville, Wisconsin; she continued with secretarial work at Wisconsin Finance in Shawano and at the hospital in Clintonville.
In March of 1965 she married Don Hansen. Judy and Don had two children, Kari and Darrin. They lived in Clintonville together and later divorced in the late 1970s.
In 1984, Judy married Vance Bates Jr. and was welcomed to the family by Vance’s children Tamara, Vance III, Tara, and Tracy. Judy and Vance had two children together, Samuel and Autumn. They lived in Merrillan, Wisconsin. During this time, Judy had several jobs, including working as a dietary aide at the Family Heritage nursing home in Black River Falls, helping with lunch and playground duties at the AC-H-M School District, and working nights at WalMart in Black River Falls, from which she retired in 2013. Judy and Vance lived in Merrillan for many years, up until the progression of Judy’s dementia necessitated her move to the Country Terrace Care Facility in Black River Falls in 2019.
Judy was a women remembered for her class, grace, and strength. She had lots of energy and was always busy working on projects around the house; she had many talents like quilting, crocheting, and refinishing furniture, and it seemed she could make anything beautiful. Judy was willing to help anyone; she was extremely kind but also very independent. She had a free-spirited side and loved being outside, in her later years spending time with grandchildren on walks, feeding birds, and beautifying her yard. She was a wonderful cook and baker. One of her favorite things was spending time with her parents and siblings, and walking up the hillside pasture behind her parents’ house in Tigerton. This was her favorite, most peaceful place. She also loved music and had a wonderfully eclectic taste which she worked her hardest at passing on to whichever kids and grandkids she could influence. Judy was a beautiful soul.
Judith Bates is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years Vance Jr.; her children: Kari (Bob) Kessel, Darrin (Lisa) Hansen, Tamara Bates, Vance III (Donna) Bates, Tracy (Jeff) Zindrick, Tara Bates, Sam Bates, and Autumn (Paul) Young-Janson; grandchildren: Kaelyn, Bryce, and Kinsey Kessel; Sierra and Jeffrey Hansen; Nigel Bates; Deanna (Kale) Czerwonka and Erika Bates; Jayde (Nick) Caporicci; Elizabeth Joyce; Tristan and Ashlyn Bates; Brecken, Axel, and Cole Young, and Olivia, Gavin, and Max Janson; great grandchildren: Caden Newton and Micah Bates; Nicholas Martinez and Nichole Caporicci; Benjiman and Onyx Young; a great-great grandchild: Braxton Newton; her sisters: Sharyl (Dennis) Westphal and Sue (Greg) Hintz; brothers: David (Sandy) Erdmann and Jerry (June) Erdmann; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Wilson Erdmann, and her sister Sandra (Ivan) Seefeldt.
Even though dementia ravaged her mind and body, and she may have forgotten who people were, she never forgot how much they loved her and how much she loved them back. When she could no longer speak, the love between her and others became a clear and omnipotent language, transcending the barriers created by dementia, and allowing Judy to continue to communicate that love up until her passing on October 21st.
Judy’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Country Terrace and St. Croix Hospice for the love and care they provided her daily. Thank you for being part of her family; she loved you. This same thank you is extended to her friends and fellow residents at Country Terrace; we looked forward to seeing you during our visits and appreciate the friendship you showed Judy.
A celebration of life for Judy Bates is being planned for Saturday May 13th, 2023 at Gile Memorial Park in Merrillan, Wisconsin.
