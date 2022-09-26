Judith T. Bender, age 89, of Eau Claire died suddenly, yet peacefully, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at home from COVID-19.
Judith was born on January 30, 1933, to John E. and Wineva J. (Smith) Todd in Osgood, Missouri. As the last of four children, Judy was her sister’s live baby doll. Our mother recounted that they did not have much on their small farm, but they always had food on the table and enough to share.
Judy met Ed Bender in college at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, now Truman University. Judy was the musically talented Homecoming Queen and Ed was the athletic quarterback of the football team. Judy earned a Bachelor of Art degree in music education. In 1951, Judy enjoyed a part in the chorus of the St. Louis Metropolitan Opera Company. In June of 1952, they were married and raised three daughters.
For over 20 years, Judy taught music at various elementary, middle, and high schools in Missouri, Illinois, and Minnesota. In 1981, Judy and Ed left teaching and started their own small business, Insurance Associates, in Eau Claire. Locally, she sang with the Eau Claire Women’s Choir. Judy loved to sing, play the piano, play bridge, fish, camp in the BWCA, and travel. For over 40 years, Judy and Ed enjoyed their annual visit to Mazatlán, Mexico.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Jane Bender, Janet (Jeff) Voss, and Jean Smith; grandchildren, John Bender (Ashley Kosharek), Joshua (Eve) Woof, Erika (Shane) Hickey, Elizabeth Vieira, Melissa Kartak, Mitchell (Megan) Voss, Taylor Smith, and Sarah Smith; and great-grandchildren, Jaron, Xavier, Ezekiel and Edward William Bender, Cylas Bonner, Simon and August Hickey, Oliver Vieira, Abigail, Alice and William Kartak, Maximus and Vincent Edward Voss, and Lillian and Rowan Woof; two nieces; and five nephews. Also surviving Judy was her brother-in-law, Bertram W. McCauley, who died on September 20, 2022.
Her beloved husband of 63 years, Edward W. Bender, preceded Judy in death. She was also preceded by her parents and siblings, Jean McCauley, William S. Todd, and Robert H. Todd.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Rd., Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be one half hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Union Grove Cemetery in Osgood, Missouri at a later date.
Music was our mother’s life passion. While your presence in spirit or person is all that is necessary, the family has chosen Stand in the Light Memory Choir, in Eau Claire for memorial gifts https://www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org/. To share a story or memory of Judy or to send a condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
