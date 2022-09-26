Judith T. Bender, age 89, of Eau Claire died suddenly, yet peacefully, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at home from COVID-19.

Judith was born on January 30, 1933, to John E. and Wineva J. (Smith) Todd in Osgood, Missouri. As the last of four children, Judy was her sister’s live baby doll. Our mother recounted that they did not have much on their small farm, but they always had food on the table and enough to share.

