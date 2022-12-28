Judith J. Bielecki, 74 of Stanley, beloved wife and mother, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on October 6, 1948, in Colorado to the late Walter and Maxine (Zivney) Peterson. Her family lived in Owen in the stone house her father built for them. Judy graduated from Owen-Withee High in 1966. She married Anthony Bielecki on July 18, 1970 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Stanley. Judy and Tony were happily married for 52 years.
Judy earned her Registered Nurse degree from Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. Judy worked as a nurse for 50 years. She worked for several doctors in the area and at New Horizons Assisted Living in Thorp, but spent the majority of her career in long-term care at Victory Medical Center in Stanley. She found great purpose and satisfaction in helping the elderly.
Judy was creative and enjoyed many hobbies like reading, gardening, fishing, sewing, knitting, crocheting, traveling and working at Broadway in her spare time, but she enjoyed time with family and friends the most. Judy gave the squeeziest hugs to anyone who wanted one. She was the quickest to offer a hand or to run outside to play with the grandkids. She was always full of energy and made the most of every minute. She always looked on the bright side and encouraged others to do the same.
Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tony, three children, Jayne Bielecki of Stanley, Janelle (Cory McLean) Bielecki of Vancouver, B.C. and Darin (Mindy Walker) Bielecki of Madison and five grandchildren, Dillon, Jules, Carter, Beau and Linden.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Thorp, with Rev. Jeffrey Kazmierski officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Withee, with a celebration of life reception at St. Paul’s. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Plombon Funeral Home and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Bielecki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.