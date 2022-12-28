Judith J. Bielecki, 74 of Stanley, beloved wife and mother, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on October 6, 1948, in Colorado to the late Walter and Maxine (Zivney) Peterson. Her family lived in Owen in the stone house her father built for them. Judy graduated from Owen-Withee High in 1966. She married Anthony Bielecki on July 18, 1970 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Stanley. Judy and Tony were happily married for 52 years.

Judy earned her Registered Nurse degree from Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. Judy worked as a nurse for 50 years. She worked for several doctors in the area and at New Horizons Assisted Living in Thorp, but spent the majority of her career in long-term care at Victory Medical Center in Stanley. She found great purpose and satisfaction in helping the elderly.

