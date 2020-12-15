Judith Ann Chute, age 77, who had homes in Mesa, AZ and La Crosse, WI, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin due to Long COVID.
Judy was born on August 30, 1943 to LaVerne and Marion (Winsand) Lovely. She grew up in the Town of Dover, south of Mondovi and was a proud graduate and Prom Queen of Gilmanton High School. Judith took piano lessons for many years and at the age of 16, she began playing piano for church, weddings, and funerals at Lookout Lutheran church and Central Lutheran in Mondovi. She had a wonderful childhood with her three sisters, “The Lovely Sisters” as they were known, would sing for weddings, anniversaries and church, giving their parents great pride and joy. She also spent many hours with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Upon graduation, Judith moved to Eau Claire to work for both the State Tax Office and Roberts Wholesale.
She married David Grant Winter on November 17, 1962, starting their life on Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire, and later Hwy 12, and soon took over David’s family dairy farm in the Town of Albany, north of Mondovi. To this marriage, 3 children were born, David f.k.a. Bruce, Bonnie and Becky. On August 7, 1987 she married Dr. Philip A. Chute, the love of her life, and happily settled on his farm in the Town of Brunswick, south of Eau Claire. With this marriage Phil’s two sons Lincoln and Aaron and families were blended into this wonderful life.
Judy worked at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire for 30 years and together she, Philip and the family created Appledore Woods Berry Farm on their family farm. She created the Northern Lights HCE Club and together with many caring women performed many community service projects such as reading to children in head start, shopping for the Warm the Children program and supporting students with scholarships to attend college. They were very active in the Downtown Farmers Market in Eau Claire selling fruits, vegetables, honey and flowers out of the back of their truck for many years.
Judy and Phil were instrumental in the design, building and fundraising for the new Downtown Farmers Market at Phoenix Park; they were very humble but proud of that accomplishment. Eventually they opened up their farm as a u-pick berry farm offering strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. Thousands of people came to pick each year and they made even more friendships that lasted a lifetime. They hired many family members, friends and neighbors to help run the berry farm and Judy would make elaborate lunches every day to feed all the workers.
Phil passed away in 2013, and it was truly tragic for the family. After some time, Judith decided to start spending time in Arizona with her sister and brother-in-law, eventually deciding to become a snowbird. It was there she met Brian Robbins. Together they have shared many an adventure, traveling throughout the United States, into Canada, over to Nova Scotia, down the west coast of the United States, and finally hitting her “bucket list” trip to Hawaii. It was at this time she broke her 1st bone, while enjoying her love of Pickleball. She and Brian had many adventures yet to do, but God had other plans for her.
She always had such a positive outlook and brought a light of happiness everywhere she went. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She touched so many lives with her kindness and generosity. Beautiful inside and out and truly a special gift from God. Her family will miss her dearly but know she is singing and dancing in heaven and is now our guardian angel.
Judith was preceded in death by her loving husband Philip, her grandparents, her parents, her mother and father in laws, and several dear friends.
Judith is survived by her loving children: David (Shelly) Winter, Bonnie (Don) Malecki, Becky (Steve) Odegard, Lincoln (Amy) Chute, and Aaron Chute; 7 grandchildren: Megan (Tyler) Krumenauer, Emily Varpness (Ryan Capouch), John Winter, Justin Odegard, Sara Odegard, Dawson Chute & Skylar Chute; 2 great-grandchildren: Hadley Jane & Parker Marie, both born in early 2020, with another one on the way. She is further survived by her loving sisters, Sonja (Gary) Steele, Fern (Al) Fry, and Ivy (John) Endris, her special friend Brian Robbins, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We want to thank the amazing staff at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in LaCrosse, from Dr. French to Dr. Ohoro, to the wonderful RNs and other staff, Ann, Patty, Ben, Rachel and many more, for their compassion and caring during a very difficult time. We especially want to thank them for allowing daughter Bonnie to be in the room with Judith in those last few days.
Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Phoenix Park Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market, with service/burial at Lookout Lutheran Church, Gilmanton.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer condolences, leave memories, or view obituary please visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com