Judith Connor

Judy C. Connor, 73, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Judy was born in Eau Claire, WI on May 25, 1946 to the late John and Grace (Castner) Kosmosky. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1964. After high school she married the love of her life, Clinton Connor. She worked at Skosmo Café, Presto, Carrical, and Huebsch. She was an active crossing guard and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Most of all, she loved to bowl and go on the bowling trips with the girls. Judy also had lots of fun at the casino.
She is survived by her siblings, Shirley Biegel, Alrene (Jerry) Frank, Goldean (Jim) Heil and Marty Kosmosky along with many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Connor; parents, John and Grace Kosmosky; siblings, Darlene Plemon, Linda Drehmel, Marvin Kosmosky, Merlin Kosmosky, Cindy Nguyen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI.
