Leipnitz, Judith Ann, age 82 of Prior Lake, owner of South Cedar Greenhouses, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2021. Judy was an avid traveler and adventurer enjoying trips all over the world as well as an annual fishing trip to Canada with her extended family. A member of the Minnesota Valley Photography Club, Judy enjoyed much success entering her work into many competitions.
Preceded in death by her husband, Alan whom she met in kindergarten in Eau Claire, WI; and parents, Leslie and Mildred Meltz.
Survived by her sons, Mark (Shanna), Andrew (Blanca), Matthew (Darcie); grandchildren: Maxwell, Laura, John, Heather, Parker, Sarah, and Noah; sibling: Sandra Meltz; also by other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Burnsville at 11:00 AM on June 26th. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com