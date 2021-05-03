Judith A. Ockler, age 81, of Town of Weston, Dunn County, WI, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Friday evening, April 30, 2021, at Our House Memory Care in Menomonie, Wisconsin, with her family loving on her through her very last breath.
Judith Ann Kern was born at home to Elmer Kern and Lucy (Bilderback) Kern on February 2, 1940 in Canton Township, Buffalo County, Wisconsin. She had two older brothers: Elmer Jr. (Dutch) and Richard (Dick) Kern. She was baptized into the Methodist church.
When Judy was a young girl, the family moved to a farm just east of Downsville. She attended Kyle School and then Menomonie Senior High School. Judy worked as a secretary at Sanna Dairies and Stout State University. She was in bowling leagues and a golf league and really enjoyed them.
On October 19, 1963 Judy married Willie Ockler at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville, WI. She remained a member in that church her whole life. To Judy and Willie were born three children: Brenda, Bill, and Becky.
Judy was a quietly amazing wife and mother. The dedicated care of her family and home and farm were her focus and passion. She took faithful care of her parents in their later lives. She gardened, canned, milked cows, supported her kids in their schoolwork and activities.
She and Willie liked to ride the Irvington and Weston hills on their Ski Whiz snowmobile with friends. They enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, going to Countryfest for a few years, and spent a few winters in Mesa, Arizona. Later they had fun riding together in their side by side around the hills of their farm. They liked to get together with dear friends to play Boyceville Euchre.
She was a member of the ladies’ group and Bible study groups at church. She sometimes stretched the speed limit getting her kids to Sunday School on time.
Judy was a faithful fan of her kids and grandkids in their interests and activities. She was general leader of the Willing Workers 4-H club for several years. She did not let much get in the way of her getting to her grandkids’ sports events. That was one of her absolute greatest joys.
Judy is survived by her dear husband Willie, daughter Brenda (R. John) Steinberger, Andrew and Sam; son Bill (Penny) Ockler, Abby, Emily, and Will; and daughter Becky (Brian) Evan, Brent and Brooke, all of Menomonie.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Beverly (Ockler) Hoppe of River Falls, WI and Julia Kern of Eatonton, GA, and lots of dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lucy, her brothers, Dutch and Dick, sisters-in-law Betty Kern and Dolores (Ockler) Erickson, brothers-in-law Carl Erickson and Bill Hoppe.
Judy’s family send their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Our House Memory Care in Menomonie and St. Croix Hospice. Your support of all of us and affectionate care of Judy helped guide us through the last two months of her journey.
A public visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 4th from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Wearing of face masks is preferred.
Private family funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5th at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville, WI, officiated by Pastor Judy Kincaid. Wearing of face masks is preferred. Burial will be in Lower Weston Cemetery, Town of Weston, Dunn County, WI. Funeral Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com