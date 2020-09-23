Judith R. Owens (Gilbert) died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire, WI after a short battle with lung cancer.
She was born on November 7, 1941, to Elmer and Lillian (Jane) Gilbert in Eau Claire, WI.
Judy’s love for animals was very obvious. She never went without a cat or dog on her lap. After retirement, Judy enjoyed trips to the casinos with her best friend Buck (Emil) Buchholz. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.
She is survived by her brother: Donald Gilbert, Altoona; Sister: Alice Steuding, Eau Claire; step sisters: Victoria Braham, Lisbon, and Rhonda Sucharda, Shawano; several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Elmer and Lillian (Jane) Gilbert, brothers: Kenneth, Richard and Charles Gilbert; and her best friend Buck.
A small graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery on Omaha St, Eau Claire at 3pm with Pastor Tim Stein of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona officiating.
Special thanks to Cancer Center at Marshfield Clinic, Interim Healthcare, and the folks at Care Partners Assisted Living on Birch St, Eau Claire, WI.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online Condolences can be left at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary.