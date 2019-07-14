Judith A. (Hanshus) Partlow, age 75, of Eau Claire, passed away with her loving care giver/daughter, Melissa, and family by her side on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living on Birch St., Eau Claire.
Judy was born June 18, 1944, to Jerome and Gail (Gore) Hanshus. Judy graduated from Memorial High School in 1962. She attended Wisconsin State Teachers College in 1963, where she met her future husband. She got a degree in computer programming from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1964. Judy married Richard Partlow, son of Lincoln and Viola (Hamilton) Partlow, on October 26th, 1968, at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They lived in Menomonie, WI from 1971 to 1993. For much of that time, Judy worked at Myrtle Werth Medical Center in the business office. In 1993, they moved to Prentice WI, where they lived for five years. Upon Rich’s retirement in 1998, they moved back to Eau Claire, the place of their births. Judy worked at Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire Center from 1998-2004. After that, and up until her stroke, her main – most precious – vocation was taking care of her beloved grandchildren.
Judy was a long-time member of both First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She was very active in her church communities, including the church women’s groups, call committees, the preschool, and being the funeral coordinator. She was an avid bowler, and even named her ball “Twila”. She enjoyed needlework, genealogy, and spending time with family and friends. Despite being a true “Wisconsonian,” she loved to travel, and visited Hawaii with Rich, many other states, and Great Britain and Greece with her son, Scot, and his family.
Judy is survived by her children, Scot (Dean Kralios) of Seattle, WA, and Melissa (Chris Inman) of Altoona, WI; her precious grandchildren, Cade Richard, Brynn Richard and Xander Kralios-Partlow; her brother, Jon (Peggy) Hanshus; sisters-in-law, Louise, Carol, and Barb Partlow and Sue Ottum; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews; and best friend, Sarah (King) Seanor.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years, Rich; her parents and parents-in-law; grandparents, Jens and Oline (Solberg) Hanshus & Myron and Annette (Rand) Gore; uncle, Glen “Bud” Gore; brothers-in-law, Leol “Sonny”, Jerry, Don and Tom Partlow; nephew, Jon Arthur Hanshus of Quincy, MA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Care Partners Assisted Living, Mayo Hospice and Inclusa. Thank you for loving our mom/grandma.
In lieu of flowers or plants, please make donations in memory of Judy to your preferred charity.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, with Pastor Dale Freberg officiating. A visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com