Judith Paulsen

Judith B. Paulsen passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1939 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Judy grew up in Bloomer, WI, where she met and married her first love, Dr. William “Bill” Paulsen.
Following college, she eventually found herself in Knoxville, Tennessee, where roots were planted. After raising her only child, Andy, she returned to school to receive her degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee and worked for 15 years for UT Hospital. Judy was respected as a nurse and mother, always showing how much she cared for everyone. She never hesitated to help friends, families and strangers. As a trained gourmet chef, great meals became a mainstay at her home and were enjoyed by many over the years. Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Paulsen, and her parents, David and Eileen Bergeron.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Uden, son and daughter-in-law, Andy and TaLiea Paulsen, grandson Alex Paulsen, granddaughter Lauren Paulsen, granddaughter Kayla Ward, grandson Gerald Ward, and great granddaughter Olivia Paulsen. There will be a ceremony in her home town of Bloomer, WI in late summer 2023. Mom was a precious lady and will be deeply missed by all who knew her! Online condolences and memories may be shared at rosefuneraltn.com.
