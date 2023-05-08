Judith Varian Peyton, loving wife, mother, sister and friend, died peacefully at her home outside Washburn, WI, on April 24th, 2023, with her family at her side. She was 81.
Judith was born on December 1st, 1941 in Greensboro, N.C., to Dorothy (Ford) and John Baker. The family moved to Corona Del Mar, California where Judith developed her love for nature, exploring the tide pools and combing the beach near her home.
After graduating Newport Harbor High School, she attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio where she studied biology and psychology. Upon graduation, she moved to Chicago, Illinois where she commenced her life’s work, teaching.
In Chicago, she met newspaper editor and environmental writer Thomas Edwards. They were soon married and settled near Peoria, Illinois, where they raised four children. Judith was involved with many environmental and educational projects in Central Illinois, always with the focus of bringing art, nature, and children together. She was ahead of her time and visionary in her work, which included prairie restoration, as well as many years of leading her Nature Experience Camp at Izaac Walton Lake, which she funded through a National Science Foundation grant.
In 1974, she would accept a full-time position teaching high school biology in Eureka, IL. With the idea of teaching art and science to the kindergarten through 4th grade children in the district, she innovated a program called the Learning Center, and began a new chapter at the grade school. With the help of her teaching aids (women who would remain lifelong friends), she would have creative projects at the ready as the children would come to her large, open classroom and library for a portion of their school day, often venturing outside.
Judith was inspired to teach, but also loved to learn. While working full-time and raising her four children, she obtained her master’s degree in education at Bradley University, later continuing her education at Illinois State University, where she received a Doctorate of Education with a focus on early-childhood.
In 1982 she married her life partner, Michael Peyton. The two built a rustic home of recycled barn wood on the bluff of the Mackinaw River near Bloomington, Illinois. In 1994 they relocated to Washburn, Wisconsin, converting an old hunting cabin between the Sioux and Onion Rivers into an off-the-grid homestead.
Upon moving to the Northwoods, Judith became a professor of education at Northland College, a position she held for eleven years. In 1998, she created the nonprofit A Natural Branch of Learning, the culmination of her life’s work. Under ANBL, she developed her innovative Mini-Branches class with a specific mission: build an inclusive community of families, children and individuals through imagination, friendship, and outdoor play; emphasizing social-emotional, intellectual, and physical development while exploring nature. The program connected hundreds of children and their parents to learning and nature, which brought Judith great joy.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents, sister Susan Baker, and son Tasha (infant). She is survived by her four children, Taurawa Edwards, Roth Edwards, Shalon Edwards, and Rosha Edwards; stepchildren Shawn Peyton and Shannon (Peyton) Slade; her sister, Catherine Baker; and her husband of 40 years, Michael.
We will love you for eternity, Judith. Thank you for the creative insight, vibrant color, and thoughtful understanding you have brought to our lives
