October 21, 1943 — June 27, 2019
This is the story of Judith “Judy” Scheuermann. Judy was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed & will always be cherished. Our ”Grandma Judy” as she was called by her grandchildren & great grandchildren, “Mother Scheuermann” as she was called by her son-in-law, was an amazing wife, mom and grandma. She enjoyed baking, reading, doing crossword puzzles & she was a life-long fan of Elvis Presley.
Judy was born on October 21, 1943, the second oldest child, to Frank & Ida (Birch) LaFaive, in Chippewa Falls, WI. She grew up on a farm in Cadott, WI until her family moved to Chippewa Falls, where she graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1961. She married the love of her life, Dale Scheuermann, of Strum, WI on July 15, 1961 in Eau Claire, WI. Eau Claire is where they started their family & then in 1968 moved to Chippewa Falls, where they raised three children.
Judy worked for Woolworth’s for 10 years & then for Pick & Save also for 10 years until 1999 when both she & Dale retired. They were able to enjoy their golden years traveling & spending time with family & friends.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Judy were her parents, Frank & Ida, her sisters Yvonne Joanne & Cynthia, nephews Terry, Normie & Todd & niece Lisa, her in-laws, Leonard & Gladys, brothers-in-law, Melvin, Philip & Larry, sisters-in-law Helen & Grace.
Loved ones that will miss Judy until they meet again are, her husband, Dale, her children, Tami (Todd), Debra (Donald), Jeffrey (Leann). Her grandchildren, Joshua ( Andrea), Ashley (Michael), Jordan, Haley (Mose), Corey, Brittany (Troy), Cristina (Luke), Nikki & Bryor. Her great-grandchildren, Ziva, Zander, Kaden, Trakk, Brekkyn, Tayt & Lila. Her brother, Kenneth (Delores), sisters-in-law, Jane, Janet & Karen & numerous nieces, nephews, an aunt, cousins, relatives & friends.
And so the story goes on until we see “Grandma Judy” again, we will miss you “Judy,” “Mom.”
As per her request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Friends of Irvine Park Zoo (Irvineparkzoo.org) or Marshfield Clinic Cancer research, attn: MCHS Foundation, 1000 N. Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of Wisconsin. Visit us at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.