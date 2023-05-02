Judith Thompson
Judith A. Thompson, 86, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Lake Hallie Memory Care on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
On October 2, 1936, Judy was born to Irene (Berg) and William N. Thompson in Eau Claire, WI. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Grace Lutheran church in Eau Claire. Judy graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School with the class of 1954.
Judy grew up in a home built by her father on Dells Pond and enjoyed swimming, boating, water skiing, fishing and ice skating on the river. As a teenager she spent many weekends roller skating and “old time” dancing. Following graduating, Judy started working at Bark River Culvert & Equipment Company as a secretary. In 1956, she married Thomas Cardinal at Grace Lutheran Church. Together they were blessed with three children, Scott, Kristine, and Suzann. They moved to Lacey, WA, Milbank, SD, Menomonie, WI, and returned to Eau Claire in 1972. They later divorced.
Judy enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, (especially growing and canning tomatoes), camping, thrift and estate sales. She was employed at Foremont Carpets and Interiors and Rex Systems Inc., retiring in 2006 at 70 years old.
Judy is survived by her son, Scott Cardinal of Missoula, MT; daughter, Kristine Cardinal, Washington State; grandchildren, Nathan Heller, Brian (Jennie) Herrick, Joshua (Danielle) Cornwall, Tasha (Brian) Whitt; and great-grandson, Elton Cornwall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Suzanne Cardinal; sister, Nancy Thompson; and daughter-in-law, Jacque Lanier.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire WI, 54703 or to the Donor’s choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
